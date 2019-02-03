Arlington ISD to Hold Community Meetings on Bond Program

Arlington ISD says it's considering a bond program for school improvements and invites taxpayers to community meetings Monday and Tuesday nights at locations around the district.

The district said the bond would address facilities, fine arts programs, transportation, technology and security needs.

The meetings are at the following times and locations.

Monday, Feb. 4

Career & Technical Center seminar rooms

2101 Browning Drive, Arlington, Texas 76010

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Moment Dam Collapse in Brazil Released on Video

A video released Friday shows the exact moment a deadly dam burst in Brazil on January 25. The wall of sludge and mud from the dam is seen encroaching from the left side of the screen as vehicles move around on the right side but they are eventually covered by the mud. (Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019)

Monday, Feb. 4

Arlington High School cafeteria

818 W. Park Row Drive, Arlington, Texas 76103

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Shackelford Junior High cafeteria

2000 N. Fielder Road, Arlington, Texas 76012

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Boles Junior High cafeteria

3900 SW Green Oaks Boulevard, Arlington, Texas 76017

6:30-8:30 p.m.

The district said the meetings would include a review of AISD's 2014 bond program.