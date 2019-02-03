Arlington ISD to Hold Community Meetings on Bond Program

Arlington ISD says it's considering a bond program for school improvements and invites taxpayers to community meetings Monday and Tuesday nights at locations around the district.
The district said the bond would address facilities, fine arts programs, transportation, technology and security needs.
The meetings are at the following times and locations.
Monday, Feb. 4
Career & Technical Center seminar rooms
2101 Browning Drive, Arlington, Texas 76010
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Moment Dam Collapse in Brazil Released on Video
Monday, Feb. 4
Arlington High School cafeteria
818 W. Park Row Drive, Arlington, Texas 76103
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Shackelford Junior High cafeteria
2000 N. Fielder Road, Arlington, Texas 76012
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Boles Junior High cafeteria
3900 SW Green Oaks Boulevard, Arlington, Texas 76017
6:30-8:30 p.m.
The district said the meetings would include a review of AISD's 2014 bond program.