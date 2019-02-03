Arlington ISD to Hold Community Meetings on Bond Program - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Arlington ISD to Hold Community Meetings on Bond Program

The meetings will take place Monday and Tuesday nights

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Arlington ISD to Hold Community Meetings on Bond Program
    NBC 5 News

    Arlington ISD says it's considering a bond program for school improvements and invites taxpayers to community meetings Monday and Tuesday nights at locations around the district.

    The district said the bond would address facilities, fine arts programs, transportation, technology and security needs.

    The meetings are at the following times and locations.

    Monday, Feb. 4
    Career & Technical Center seminar rooms
    2101 Browning Drive, Arlington, Texas 76010
    5:30-7:30 p.m.

    Moment Dam Collapse in Brazil Released on Video

    [NATL] Moment Dam Collapse in Brazil Released on Video

    A video released Friday shows the exact moment a deadly dam burst in Brazil on January 25. The wall of sludge and mud from the dam is seen encroaching from the left side of the screen as vehicles move around on the right side but they are eventually covered by the mud.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019)

    Monday, Feb. 4
    Arlington High School cafeteria
    818 W. Park Row Drive, Arlington, Texas 76103
    6:30-8:30 p.m.

    Tuesday, Feb. 5
    Shackelford Junior High cafeteria
    2000 N. Fielder Road, Arlington, Texas 76012
    5:30-7:30 p.m.

    Tuesday, Feb. 5
    Boles Junior High cafeteria
    3900 SW Green Oaks Boulevard, Arlington, Texas 76017
    6:30-8:30 p.m.

    The district said the meetings would include a review of AISD's 2014 bond program.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices