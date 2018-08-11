Thousands of families visited at AT&T Stadium Saturday, despite the rain, for Arlington ISD's Back to School Fair, where students could pick up a backpack filled with school supplies for free.

"We have a large turnout, probably the largest we've ever had… even with the rain," said Marcelo Cavazos, Arlington ISD superintendent.

Cavazos said more than 10,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out to students for free.

Student and parents could check out various resource booths, including immunization stations.

"We know that the first day of school is really important, it sets the tone for the rest of the year, and when our students are prepared and feel loved… they will have an exceptional year," he said.

Cavazos said there are 62,000 students in Arlington ISD, and 70 percent of them are economically disadvantaged.

The Back to School Fair was put on by several local organizations including Arlington ISD, the churches of Arlington, NAACP Arlington Branch, Junior League of Arlington and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation.

"We’re really proud of our community. They've come together and demonstrated this love for our students and learning," Cavazos said.