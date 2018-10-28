Arlington Home Shot Multiple Times, Police Search for Gunman - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Home Shot Multiple Times, Police Search for Gunman

One person was home at the time of the shooting

By Catherine Park

Published 53 minutes ago

    A house was shot at multiple times and police are still searching for the gunman Sunday morning.

    According to Arlington Police, multiple calls came in for shots being fired on the 900 block of Cortez Drive at 7:49 a.m. Sunday.

    When officers arrived, they found the residnce had been shot several times and one person was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

    No one was injuried during the incident. 

    Investigators have said they are unsure of whether or not this shooting was targeted or if it was a drive by at this time.

