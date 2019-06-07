Arlington Girl Heading To College At 14

A 14-year-old Arlington student is preparing to go to college. Her hard work, dedication and love of learning started at an early age. (Published 31 minutes ago)

"You have to be 16!" said father Bankole Bodunrin to his daughter Fifehanmi.

"No, no, you can get your permit at 15," she said while their family talked in their Arlington living room.

In the Bodunrin family, there are no limits to what you can achieve when you're willing to work hard.

"This is the 'Most Intriguing Seniors,'" Fifehanmi said while pointing to a magazine cover with her picture on it.

D-Day Veterans Recreate Parachute Jumps Over Normandy

Two British D-Day veterans completed tandem parachute jumps in northern France on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of Normandy landings during World War II. Harry Read, 95, and John Hutton, 94, both recreated their daring exploits as part of the Allied operation on June 6, 1944. (Published Thursday, June 6, 2019)

The Bodunrin's oldest daughter is also the oldest 14-year-old we've ever met.

"I've heard that a lot, actually, a lot!" Fifehanmi said with a laugh.

She is an achiever and her love of learning started early.

"Even as a baby when you read those books to her she was all like laser-focused," Bawo Bodunrin, Fifehanmi's mother, said.

"One summer, there was this thing at the library to read books and I read 500 books," Fifehanmi said.

"She was five years old, she was five years old," Bawo said.

Ohio Doctor Charged With Murder In Overdose Deaths

An Ohio critical-care doctor was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the deaths of 25 hospital patients who authorities say were deliberately given overdoses of painkillers. The charges against Dr. William Husel, 43, represent one of the biggest murder cases ever brought against a health care professional in the U.S. He pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of murder, and a judge set bail at $1 million. Each charge carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted. Hussel was fired from the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System in December and stripped of his medical license after the allegations against him began to surface. An internal hospital investigation found that he had ordered potentially fatal drug doses for dozens of patients over his five years at the hospital. (Published Thursday, June 6, 2019)

Some of those books, are still on the family's bookshelf.

"Once you start reading, if you're really invested in a book, then it's like you're not even there anymore, like you're inside the book, you can imagine it in your head. I really like it," Fifehanmi said.

Her imagination also sparked a long-term motivation for martial arts.

"I watched Kung Fu Panda, and I was like this is for me, this is who I want to be," Fifehanmi said.

Now, 11 years later, she's a third degree black belt in karate.

"This is my Dan number," Fifehanmi said while holding up her belt with her name and number on it.

Virginia Beach Shooting Reignites Debate Over Gun Laws

Friday's mass shooting in Virginia Beach is reigniting debate over gun laws. Twelve people were killed when a city employee opened fire in a government building. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that more laws aren't the solution. Presidential candidates, however, are calling for action. (Published Monday, June 3, 2019)

"It's honestly just for you to know that you've done something, you've worked hard on something and now these are the results," Fifehanmi said.

She credits karate, for teaching her determination and discipline, which carried over to U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol.

"I'm a chief though and I think that's pretty cool," Fifehanmi said while showing us her uniform.

She has also found success in theater, which takes a lot of her time.

"I really like it because it's just like a very good outlet to express yourself in a big way like on a stage," Fifehanmi said.

All of which, have prepared her for Friday night when she'll graduate from Martin High School at just 14-years-old (she skipped three grades).

"She knows I'm proud, I'm really proud," Bawo said.

This fall, Fifehanmi will attend LeTourneau University in Longview.

"Honestly I don't really know what the future holds, but I know that being a pilot is my main goal right now," Fifehanmi said.

Until then, she finally gets to enjoy her favorite thing. "There's this thing called sleep, I really like sleeping, and you think it's like, 'oh I like sleeping,' no, no, no, like sleeping is a hobby, sleeping is an activity for me," Fifehanmi said.

After working that hard for 14 years, she deserves to rest for the summer before she heads to college and goes back to work.