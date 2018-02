A fire left a large hole in the roof of an Arlington apartment building Monday. No injuries have been reported, and the cause is not yet known. (Published 6 hours ago)

A fire left a large hole in the roof of an Arlington apartment building Monday. No injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported before 5 p.m. on the 2900 block of Lariat Lane.

Investigators have not yet released other information about the fire, including what may have caused it to start.

The damaged building is near Matlock Road and Vandergriff Park.