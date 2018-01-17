Arlington Firefighters Battle Apartment Fire

In frigid temperatures Wednesday, Arlington firefighters are fighting a fire at an apartment complex on the city's east side. (Published 6 hours ago)

In frigid temperatures Wednesday, Arlington firefighters are fighting a fire at an apartment complex on the city's east side.

The fire was reported sometime around 10 a.m. at the Crossway Apartments along the 1600 block of Patio Terrace not far from the intersection of Carter Street and Park Row Boulevard.

A small amount of smoke could be seen coming through the roof where firefighters had cut out two holes.

The cause of the fire is not known and no injuries have been reported.

