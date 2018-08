The Arlington Fire Department battled a 2-alarm house fire in the 1800 block of Holly Oak Street. (Published 4 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

The Arlington Fire Department battled a 2-alarm house fire in the 1800 block of Holly Oak Street.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the fire Tuesday afternoon. Damage appears to be mainly in the patio area of the home.

Check back here for the latest updates.