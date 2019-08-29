Arlington Crews Working to Repair Large Water Main Break - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Crews Working to Repair Large Water Main Break

By Tim Ciesco

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Arlington water crews are working to repair a large water main break in the south part of the city.

    It happened at about 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West Sublett Road and Calender Road.

    The city said a 20-inch line snapped, sending water gushing up through the roadway.

    Several homes in the area were left without water service. The city added temporary service to have water restored to affected customers as permanent repairs are made.

    Sublett is closed between Calender Road and Stovall Park Road while the repair work continues. The city said it will likely remain closed all day Thursday.

