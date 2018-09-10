Arlington Cracks Down on Neglected Donation Bins

Arlington has started cracking down on neglected donation bins and boxes within the city.

What's meant as a good cause can become a problem -- Arlington officials want to stop the blight of issues as old furniture and electronics pile up in parking lots next to the bins.

“Just a general lack of upkeep and maintenance and in some cases we would see items being moved from one box to another – just shifting the items to avoid having to pick up those particular items,” said Arlington Code Compliance Director Mike Bass.

Code compliance employees conducted a month-long study of all the donation bin locations in the city to document issues. They found large furniture pieces next to bins. They also found a high volume of clothing and toys left in and around the bins.

“The items that we are seeing and the volume of items we are seeing that weren’t being picked up increased,” Bass said.

Beyond the fact that the bins had become an eyesore in some areas, they also caused some safety hazards.

“It can become a public safety concern; especially if children are playing in or around that location,” Bass said. “It also invites the opportunity if someone wants to set the donation box on fire.”

One bin had been set on fire and it prompted one of the changes to the donation bin laws. Now, bins are no longer allowed to be wooden; they must be metal.

The 25 feet around the bins must be kept clear. Code compliance crews will patrol monthly and charities will have 48 hours to fix issues. If the issues are not corrected, the charity will get a citation and the city can remove and destroy the bin and revoke the charity’s permit for that location.

If citizens notice issues outside of the code compliance patrol times they are asked to call the Action Center at 817-459-6777 or use the “Ask Arlington” app.

