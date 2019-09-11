Arlington Commemorates 9/11 With Field of Honor, Patriot Day

The Arlington community is commemorating the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a pair of special tributes Wednesday. (Published 47 minutes ago)

The Arlington Veterans Park Foundation has set up a Field of Honor at the memorial park they help oversee, near the intersection of West Arkansas Lane and Spanish Trail.

It contains 911 full-size American flags to honor the lives lost that day -- and first responders everywhere.

"It's important to honor these people because of the tremendous sacrifices they make in order to provide a service to us," said Clete McAlister, President of the Arlington Veterans Park Foundation. "Sometimes the sacrifices are huge and sometimes they're small. But there's always a sacrifice involved, either in time or lives."

Individuals or businesses can sponsor a flag. All proceeds will be used to help the foundation complete several memorials at the park.

The flags will stay up through Saturday.

Wednesday afternoon, the group will host a "Patriot Day" Ceremony at "Texas Live!". The event will feature several speakers, including State Senator and 9/11 survivor Brian Birdwell, who was badly injured during the attack on the Pentagon.

There will also be live music throughout the afternoon, capped off with a performance from country music legend Charley Pride.

The ceremony kicks off at 12 p.m. Admission is free.