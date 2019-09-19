Arlington Child, 6, Shot in Head by Brother Dies

Arlington police say a 6-year-old boy is in grave condition after being shot in the head by his older sibling Sunday afternoon. (Published Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019)

Child Hospitalized After Being Shot in Head: Police

A 6-year-old Arlington boy shot in the head by his older sibling Sunday has died, officials confirm.

Zain Alabiden Fadhil died Thursday at 9:12 a.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Fadhil was hospitalized Sunday after being shot by his 11-year-old brother inside their home on the 1400 block of Cloyne Drive in southeast Arlington.

Fadhil's brother, who is believed to be nonverbal and have special needs, somehow got a hold of a .22-caliber rifle and shot his brother, according to Lt. Chris Cook of the Arlington Police Department.

The victim's 6-year-old sister was also struck by shrapnel, according to police.

NBC 5 previously reported the victim's parents denied owning the rifle and that an older teenage sibling later told police he purchased the firearm on the street. Arlington police are continuing to investigate how the 16-year-old came to possess the weapon.

There is no word yet from police what charges, if any, will be filed in the case.

NBC 5's Maria Guerrero contributed to this report.