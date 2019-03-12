Arlington Businesses Feel Squeeze of Road Construction

The completed road work will eventually lead to a new city hall plaza and more outdoor events at Levitt Pavilion. (Published March 12, 2019)

A busy corridor of Abram Street near Arlington City Hall is undergoing major upgrades, but it doesn’t come without a few growing pains for many of the businesses that line the street.

Jack McAdams opened his restaurant Jack’s Chicken Shack now long before the construction began.

"Business was building up finally and then I lost about 40 percent of my business as soon as the construction started," McAdams said. "I would talk to people and they would say, 'well, we can't get to you,' or, 'we are confused. It’s not easy to turn into your location.'"

"Sometimes there will be big bulldozers right in front [of my restaurant] so, people are like, ‘where can I park?’" McAdams said. "My loyal customers park a couple of blocks away and they walk over."

The construction is scheduled to be completed March of 2020.

"So, yeah that’s not too promising, because most businesses fail within the first two years," McAdams said.

He said Arlington residents have been very supportive and he hopes they will continue to seek him out so he will be around when the $26 million project is complete.

Arlington produced several videos spotlighting some of the businesses affected by the street construction. "Downtown Arlington: Open for Business" is designed to remind residents that the businesses are still there and need their support.

The completed road work will eventually lead to a new city hall plaza and more outdoor events at Levitt Pavilion.