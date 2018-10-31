Arlington Bus Driver Arrested After Sexual Incident With Student: Police

An Arlington school bus driver has been arrested after police said he was involved in a sexual encounter with a student on his bus, police said.

Chima Lemael Kalu Nsi was arrested Tuesday on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.

He was being held in the Arlington city jail Wednesday on $15,000 bond.

The incident happened on Sept. 27 while the driver was taking the student from one school to another and the two were alone on the bus, police said.

The student, a 17-year-old boy, reported what happened to a friend and the friend notified police, said Arlington police Lt. Chris Cook.

“We immediately launched an investigation,” Cook said. “We determined very quickly there was a lot of credibility and this offense did occur as reported.”

Detectives obtained surveillance footage from the school bus which recorded the crime including video and audio, Cook said.

“Based on the evidence we did get an arrest warrant,” Cook said. “I hope this sends a strong message that we don’t tolerate this type of behavior involving adolescents. Our kids should be free to be able to go and learn and get a quality education without the threat of a predator."

The Arlington Independent School District said it fired the driver the same day it learned of the allegation and is cooperating with the investigation.