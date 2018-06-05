Arlington 5-Year-Old Drowns in Apartment Complex Pool

A five-year-old boy drowned in a pool at an Arlington apartment complex Saturday, officials say.

The Arlington Fire Department confirmed Tuesday that it responded to the drowning of a five-year-old boy at 4:40 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek apartment complex in the 2200 block of Plum Lane.

Arlington police found the boy unresponsive when they arrived and started to perform CPR. When the Arlington Fire Department and EMS arrived, they transported him to Medical City Arlington.

The boy was later moved to Cook Children's in Fort Worth, but never regained consciousness. He was pronounced dead Monday morning.

