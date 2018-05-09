Argyle Band Director's Retirement Caps Long, Successful Career

A North Texas band director who has led her school to multiple Texas marching band titles is retiring. But Kathy Johnson is not leaving music entirely. (Published 13 minutes ago)

In Denton County, one of the most prolific high school band directors in North Texas is calling it a career. Kathy Johnson has led the Argyle Eagles marching band to four Texas state titles.

As the school year winds down, so does the activity at Argyle High School's band hall.

“Yeah, it does,” said Johnson as she stood in the empty room. “Gradually a little quieter and a little quieter."

Johnson has directed the instrumental music program here for 11 years, part of a 37-year career teaching music.

“Band kids everywhere are the same,” she said. “They all have the same work ethic and desire and character, so all of them are special."

At Argyle, special enough to win four Texas state marching band titles under Kathy's instruction, and six total. But now, she’s made a decision.

“Well, everybody says you'll know when it's time,” said Johnson.

Tuesday night marked her last band concert at the school. Johnson began packing up her office earlier this year – knowing it would be her last in Argyle.

“Yup, a lot of memories,” she said, surveying the packed boxes, and piles of awards on a bookshelf. “Good memories."

Johnson said her decision to retire stemmed in part from a desire to avoid any more hot Texas summers while directing the marching band. She also wants to spend more time with her grandson.

“I think I've said my goodbyes,” she said. “They're really not goodbyes, because I think I'm going to be seeing them again, just in a different situation."

Though she's retiring, Johnson won't be away from music for long. She will continue playing with the Dallas Winds, and she's accepted an adjunct position at the College of Music at University of North Texas.

The woman who first took up the flute in middle school – who began singing with her father at age four– is driven by the pursuit of music.

“It's something you never find the end of,” she said. “It's always a challenge."

In Argyle, Johnson will be missed. On Tuesday, she was presented an award by Women’s Band Directors International – an emotional, unexpected surprise. She says she will miss her students more than anything.

“Because you get used to them, and they become part of your family,” said Johnson. “And even though I said I'm not saying goodbye, it still feels that way.”

