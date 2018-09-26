An argument at a Denny's restaurant in Dallas led to a shooting that left three people injured early Wednesday morning, police said. Officers are searching for the suspected shooter.

It happened at around 2:15 a.m. at the restaurant near Interstate 30 and Jim Miller Road in the east part of the city.

Investigators say two groups inside the restaurant began arguing and took their fight out to the parking lot. That's when they believe multiple people pulled out guns and began shooting.

Two people who were hit by the gunfire were hospitalized. A third victim reportedly rode away from the scene on a bike before first responders arrived. Police do not believe their injuries are life-threatening.

The suspected shooter fled from the scene. Police continue to search for them.

There were several employees and other customers inside the Denny's at the time. None of them were hurt.