Argument, Hit-and-Run at Fort Worth Mall Leaves Man Dead: PD

Police are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver they believe fatally struck a man following an argument in the parking lot of La Gran Plaza Mall in Fort Worth, police said.

Police responded about 2:15 a.m. to the mall parking lot near Las Ranitas, police said. Police believe an argument occurred and someone intentionally hit the man with their car in the parking lot, police said.

The man was hospitalized and later died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate and interview witnesses who were at the scene.

No arrest has been made. No other information was available.