Several North Texas events are shutting down Thursday in anticipation of a winter storm that will push through the area this afternoon and evening, bringing with it wind gusts to 50 mph and a chance for snow.

Weather Closures

Arlington

• Enchant Christmas -- Closed Thursday; tickets can be exchanged for another night

Grand Prairie

• Prairie Lights -- Closed Thursday