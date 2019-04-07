To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

More Than 280 Arrested in Allen in Largest Immigration and Customs Enforcement Operation in 10 Years

Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations arrested more than 280 people at an Allen business Wednesday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, ICE officials say. Click here to read more about this story.

Beware of Social Security Administration Scam Calls

According to the Social Security Administration, scammers are calling consumers across the country and urging them to act fast, because their Social Security number is being used and abused by a fraudster. We've heard from several people who received similar calls and thought they were speaking with a real agent. Click here to read more about this story.

'You Just Watch… More Hemp Grown Than We Could Ever Process' - Texas AG Commissioner

He's about as conservative as you get in Texas politics, a farmer with a flair who is seldom seen without his cowboy hat and boots. So one might not think these words would come out of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller's mouth: "You just watch. There is going to be more hemp grown (in Texas) than we could ever process." Click here to read more about this story.

Texas House OKs School Finance Bill, But Tax Fight May Loom

The Republican-led Texas House has approved a bipartisan school finance bill that would pour $9 billion into the state's public education system -- lawmakers' latest attempt to revamp a funding structure the state Supreme Court has deemed barely constitutional. Click here to read more about this story.

Luggage Drive Underway for Dallas Students Heading to College in the Fall

A unique collection drive is now underway to help Dallas students heading off to college in the fall. The goal is to ensure they arrive on campus: luggage in hand. There is a very personal story behind the organizer's effort. Click here to read more about this story.

