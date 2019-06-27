The Humane Society of the United States, in conjunction with Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement Home, assists Camp County Sheriff's Office with the rescue of more than 150 horses from an alleged cruelty situation on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 in Camp County, Texas.

About 150 horses that appeared malnourished and in need of veterinary care were seized by the Camp County Sheriff's Department Thursday morning.

The raid took place on a 45-acre property north of Tyler at about 7:30 a.m.

Officials with the Humane Society said the horses appeared to be serverly underweight and were being kept in overcrowded pens.

"Our concern is getting these animals to a safe location where a veterinarian can assess them and get them the care they need," said Camp County Sheriff Alan McCandless.

The Humane Society of the United States, in conjunction with Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement Home, assists Camp County Sheriff's Office with the rescue of more than 150 horses from an alleged cruelty situation on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 in Camp County, Texas.

Photo credit: Meredith Lee/The HSUS

Responders, assisted by the Humane Society of the United States and Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement Home, transported the animals to a temporary emergency shelter where they received veterinary care.

"It is gut-wrenching for our team to see so many horses suffering from deprivation of their most basic needs," said Jessica Johnson, director of animal crimes for the Humane Society of the United States.

The owner of the property, whose name has not been released, was arrested and faces animal cruelty charges, according to Tyler television station KLTV-TV. The location was reportedly used as an equine rescue facility.

Camp County is located 40 miles north of Longview in East Texas.

NBC 5 has reached out to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office for further comment. Check back for updates as the story is developing.