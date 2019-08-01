Tarrant County residents can learn from the perspective of prosecutors and investigators at the Fall 2019 Citizen Prosecutor Academy.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office is now accepting applications for fall courses.

Residents interested in learning about Tarrant County’s criminal justice system and being instructed by attorneys and investigators can register online for the free 12-week program.

Founded in 2016, each class focuses on a different aspect of the district attorney's office, such as the trial process and crime victim support systems.

Starting Sept. 5, classes will be offered Thursday mornings and evenings and are located at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth.

Visit cda.tarrantcounty.com to apply.