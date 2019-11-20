Apple Expands to Austin, Breaks Ground on New Campus

Apple has begun construction of its new campus in Austin.

The new $1 billion campus will be 3 million square feet and will house 5,000 employees with the capacity to eventually hold 15,000.

Apple's presence in Austin has grown significantly in recent years. Approximately 7,000 Apple employees now live in Austin, which represents a more than 50% increase in the past five years.

Apple has committed to respecting the historical and geographical significance of the area. The company has partnered with Austin-based Bartlett Tree Experts to preserve and increase the diversity of native trees on the 133-acre property. Apple plans to plant thousands of native Texas trees on the campus.

The site will also be designed to maximize green space. Landscaping is expected to cover over 60% of the campus, including a 50-acre nature and wildlife preserve that will be open to the public.

Like all Apple facilities, the new Austin campus will run on 100 percent renewable energy, including from solar power generated on site.

The campus is expected to open in 2022. At a nearby production facility, Apple is preparing to ship the new Mac Pro computers to customers starting in December.

“Building the Mac Pro, Apple’s most powerful device ever, in Austin is both a point of pride and a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With the construction of our new campus in Austin now underway, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home. Responsible for 2.4 million American jobs and counting, Apple is eager to write our next chapter here and to keep contributing to America’s innovation story.”