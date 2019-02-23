Apple to Close Stores in Plano, Frisco

Apple has decided to close one of their stores in Frisco and one in Plano but plan to open a brand new store in Galleria Dallas, the company announced on Friday.

The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano and the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco will be losing their Apple stores but the company plans to upgrade the store that is at NorthPark Center and add a brand new Apple store to Galleria Dallas in April.

“We’re making a major investment in our stores in Texas, including significant upgrades to NorthPark Center, Southlake and Knox Street. With a new Dallas store coming to the Dallas Galleria this April, we’ve made the decision to consolidate stores and close Apple Stonebriar and Apple Willow Bend. All employees from those stores will be offered positions at the new Dallas store or other Apple locations,” according to a statement released from the company.

All of its employees at Stonebriar and Willow Bend will be offered positions at the new Galleria store or at other area Apple locations. Apple also operates a store at University Park in Fort Worth.

Willow Bend marketing director Amy Medford said she can't speak on Apple's behalf, but called it "purely a business decision by Apple."

"We can say that we're saddened to see our friends at Apple go," she said. "This is certainly a loss for the residents of Collin County, but the future is bright for The Shops at Willow Bend."