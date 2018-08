Defendant Robert Moses waits before the court starts in his murder trial at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney.

A state appeals court this week rejected the arguments of a Frisco man who insists a Collin County jury wrongly convicted him for murdering his ex-wife.

Robert Moses, 66, is serving a life sentence in the fatal shooting of his ex-wife, Anna Moses. She was found dead in the garage of her Frisco home just before noon on Jan. 14, 2015.

Police were called to her home after she didn't show up for work that day and missed a date with her boyfriend the night before.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.