Apartment Fire Displaces 11 People in Fort Worth

According to Kyle Clay with the Fort Worth Fire Department, at around 9 p.m. on Friday. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Eleven people are displaced after an apartment fire Friday night.

According to Kyle Clay with the Fort Worth Fire Department, at around 9 p.m. on Friday, firefighters were called to an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Alexis Avenue.

When they arrived, they found several units on fire and made a quick attack.

According to Clay, the fire was knocked out within 15 minutes and no one was injured.

NYC Students Join Global Strike for Climate Change

Middle and high school students joined a global strike in more than 100 countries to call on lawmakers to acknowledge climate change on March 15. Students gathered at Columbia University for a rally organized by the Sunrise Movement aiming to engage young people in climate change action. (Published Friday, March 15, 2019)

A total of eight units were impacted by the fire and a total of nine adults and two children were displaced.

The Red Cross was called to assist residents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.