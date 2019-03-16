Apartment Fire Displaces 11 People in Fort Worth

Eleven people are displaced after an apartment fire Friday night.
According to Kyle Clay with the Fort Worth Fire Department, at around 9 p.m. on Friday, firefighters were called to an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Alexis Avenue.
When they arrived, they found several units on fire and made a quick attack.
According to Clay, the fire was knocked out within 15 minutes and no one was injured.
A total of eight units were impacted by the fire and a total of nine adults and two children were displaced.
The Red Cross was called to assist residents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.