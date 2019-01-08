Donnie Romero, a Baptist pastor who has made national headlines for his virulently homophobic sermons, recently resigned from his North Texas church after admitting he has been "a terrible husband and father," NBC News reported.

"I have not been ruling my house well," Romero, who has a wife and seven children, told his congregation on Jan. 2. "I’m the one at fault in this situation. I love Stedfast Baptist Church. I love my family. This is the best decision for my family and this church to make."

Stedfast Baptist Church, located in the Tarrant County city of Sansom Park, has in the past been the scene of protests by LGBT activists.

While Romero — who has compared LGBTQ people to pedophiles, called gays "scum of the earth” and applauded the 2016 mass killing of gay people at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub — did not provide details about his behavior, Steven Anderson, a pastor who joined Romero last week during his resignation sermon, shared insight on YouTube into his friend’s “grievous sins."

"The major sin involved was being with prostitutes, and then there were also marijuana and gambling," Anderson, who has more than 100,000 YouTube followers, revealed in a video posted on Jan. 3.