Another Wet Weekend in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Another Wet Weekend in North Texas

By Samantha Davies

Published 2 hours ago

    If you think it has been raining every weekend, you are right!

    The last time we had a dry weekend was right before Labor Day, Sept. 1-2. Since then, DFW International Airport has recorded rain every weekend — five weekends in a row!

    Here is a look back:

    Sept. 8 -9: 0.96” of rain on Saturday, a trace of rain Sunday.

    Sept. 15-16: Scattered thunderstorms all weekend. Only a trace of rain recorded at DFW Airport both Saturday and Sunday.

    Sept. 22-23: Record rain. DFW saw a daily record of 2.31” of rain on Saturday; 0.01” on Sunday.

    Sept. 29-30: 0.31” of rain Saturday morning, Sunday was dry.

    Oct. 6-7: Scattered rain; 0.28” Saturday, 0.13” Sunday.

    This weekend, Tropical Storm Sergio in the Pacific Ocean will move east into North Texas and bring a chance for heavy rain.

    On Sunday, a strong cold front moves into North Texas bringing another chance for rain and much cooler weather. Locally heavy rainfall, runoff and flooding is likely this weekend.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

