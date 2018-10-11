Another Wet Weekend in North Texas

If you think it has been raining every weekend, you are right!

The last time we had a dry weekend was right before Labor Day, Sept. 1-2. Since then, DFW International Airport has recorded rain every weekend — five weekends in a row!

Here is a look back:

Sept. 8 -9: 0.96” of rain on Saturday, a trace of rain Sunday.

Sept. 15-16: Scattered thunderstorms all weekend. Only a trace of rain recorded at DFW Airport both Saturday and Sunday.

Sept. 22-23: Record rain. DFW saw a daily record of 2.31” of rain on Saturday; 0.01” on Sunday.

Sept. 29-30: 0.31” of rain Saturday morning, Sunday was dry.

Oct. 6-7: Scattered rain; 0.28” Saturday, 0.13” Sunday.

This weekend, Tropical Storm Sergio in the Pacific Ocean will move east into North Texas and bring a chance for heavy rain.

On Sunday, a strong cold front moves into North Texas bringing another chance for rain and much cooler weather. Locally heavy rainfall, runoff and flooding is likely this weekend.

