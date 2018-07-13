Another Round of Saharan Dust Headed to Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Another Round of Saharan Dust Headed to Texas

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    NOAA
    Saharan dust moving across the Pacific Ocean, July 13, 2018.

    More African dust is on the way to Texas and will likely be more concentrated Sunday through the first half of next week.

    This will make skies hazy again in Texas for the second time in two weeks. This is especially true during the morning and the evening.

    Although there are no health hazards associated with the dust, the dust may be irritating for those with allergies or lung issues. Those with breathing issues are advised to stay indoors or limit outdoor exposure on days with higher dust concentrations -- especially late this weekend through early next week.

    Six Flags Over Texas visitors ride the Texas SkyScreamer swing carousel ride, as Saharan dust carried here from Africa causes hazy skies across Arlington, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Tom Fox/Staff Photographer)
    Photo credit: Tom Fox | The Dallas Morning News

    Also, if you plan to be outdoors this weekend, be sure to stay hydrated. It will turn hotter and drier Saturday through Wednesday with triple-digit heat returning.

