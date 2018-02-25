Another House Fire in Northwest Dallas, No Link to Natural Gas Issues

The Chapel Creek Apartments in North West Dallas was evacuated Sunday afternoon after Atmos Energy discovered a natural gas leak. (Published Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018)

Dallas Fire Rescue says a house fire on Sunday night is not connected to the natural gas problems plaguing a north west Dallas neighborhood.



Firefighters were called to a home in the 3800 block of Eaton Drive shortly after 7:30 Sunday night.

Investigators say the fire was accidental and started when a boy caught a bed on fire.



This fire was less than a mile away from the home that exploded on Friday due to a natural gas leak, killing a 12 year-old-girl, but again, Dallas Fire Rescue says this fire is not connected to the natural gas leaks in the neighborhood.

Feds Begin Investigation into Deadly House Explosion

A young girl is dead after a natural gas explosion destroyed her Dallas home early Friday morning, Atmos Energy confirms. On Saturday, Atmos Energy announced the neighborhood evacuation order had been lifted. (Published Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018)

The Walnut Hill Recreation Center is serving as an information hub for people who live nearby and are impacted by evacuations or natural gas service being cut off to their homes.



Earlier Sunday night, DART buses arrived at the center to take people to a hotel for the evening. Atmos Energy is providing vouchers for the hotel stay.

Within the past week, there has been one explosion and two other gas related incidents in this neighborhood.

On Sunday afternoon, Atmos Energy evacuated an entire apartment complex after finding a natural gas leak nearby.