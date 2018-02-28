Another 30 Dallas Homes Evacuated Amid Gas Concerns

Authorities went door-to-door once again early Wednesday morning asking residents of a Northwest Dallas neighborhood to evacuate their homes amid ongoing natural gas issues in the area. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018)

Authorities went door-to-door once again early Wednesday morning asking residents of a Northwest Dallas neighborhood to evacuate their homes amid ongoing natural gas issues in the area.

The new precautionary evacuation was ordered for residents of 30 homes located on the 9800 block of Bowman Boulevard, the 9900 block of Bowman, the 9900 Chireno Street, with Dallas Fire-Rescue officials joining Atmos Energy crews in notifying residents at about 2 a.m.

NBC 5 has reached out to Atmos for more information on what prompted the latest evacuations.

The latest area of concern is less than a mile from the home that exploded last week, killing 12-year-old Linda Rogers.

Hundreds Pack into Community Meeting Over Atmos Concerns

Atmos Energy Tuesday announced new precautionary evacuations in the northwest Dallas neighborhood where a house explosion last week killed a 12-year-old girl. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018)

The early morning evacuations came just hours after the city and Atmos hosted a community meeting where hundreds packed the auditorium at Foster Elementary School to hear solutions to the natural gas leaks. Some in attendance said they have felt alarmed seeing Atmos crews near their homes and suggested Atmos can better communicate what crews are doing and where they are headed next.



"How can we trust ya'll? My friend barely made it out alive. That's my question to ya'll," asked one man in the audience. "How are you going to change this and fix this?"

On Tuesday, 60 homes on the 3700 block of Matador Drive, the 3700 block of Park Lane, the 3700 block of Rockdale Drive and the Chapel Creek Apartments were evacuated.

Dallas Fire Station 43 was also ordered to close Tuesday evening, with firefighters and paramedics relocated to nearby stations.

Atmos has been repairing older gas lines and repairing leaks in the area since the deadly explosion. The utility company has offered lodging for evacuated residents. Evacuees can contact Atmos at 972-964-4191.

