Another 1-3" of Rain Likely on Friday

Another 1-3" of rain is likely and a Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 6 am. It will continue through 10 pm, so it looks like another very wet Friday evening for high school football.
The rain will taper off by Saturday morning. And the sun should be out by afternoon. Sunday also looks very nice. Temperatures will slowly increase, but they will remain below normal for this time of year.
More rain is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.
