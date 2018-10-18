Another 1-3" of Rain Likely on Friday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Another 1-3" of Rain Likely on Friday

Flash Flood Watch in effect from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Another 1-3" of rain is likely and a Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 6 am. It will continue through 10 pm, so it looks like another very wet Friday evening for high school football.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

    The rain will taper off by Saturday morning. And the sun should be out by afternoon. Sunday also looks very nice. Temperatures will slowly increase, but they will remain below normal for this time of year.

    More rain is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday.

    Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

