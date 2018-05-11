Richland Hills police have arrested a man they say broke a disabled veteran's leg while wrestling with him during a carjacking.

It's been nearly four months since Navy veteran Allan Huddleston told NBC 5 a man walked up, grabbed his wallet and forced his way into his pickup truck as he shopped for his morning paper at a convenience store on Jan. 15.

Huddleston said he didn't give up so easily and began scuffling with the man in the parking lot.

"I thought I could get a hold of this rascal, and I tried to," he told NBC 5 in January.

Navy Veteran, 69, Fights Back Against Carjacker

Huddleston put the man in a headlock and dragged him out of his truck, but the younger man overpowered him and stole his keys. With Huddleston still hanging on to his truck, the man began to drive away. Huddleston fell to the ground and broke his leg.

As the man drove away, Huddleston was dragged 15-20 feet.

Huddleston's truck was later found and returned to him, but since that time he's wanted the carjacker caught.

"There's no doubt in my mind he's done this before," Huddleston said.

Richland Hills police said Friday they received an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers that identified a suspect in the aggravated robbery. The lead led to an arrest warrant being issued for 56-year-old Gary Lynn Smith.

Smith was located May 7 and arrested by the Fort Worth Police Department. He's currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail on two charges, evading arrest and aggravated robbery, with bond set at $76,000. It's not clear if Smith has obtained an attorney.

NBC 5's Alice Barr contributed to this report.

