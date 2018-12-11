Donor Gives $620,000 Toward Dallas County Teacher Projects

Students and teachers in 1,000 North Texas classrooms are having their holiday wishes fulfilled -- by an anonymous philanthropist. (Published 8 minutes ago)

This person has already given more than $620,000 to help our students and schools this season alone.

Thanks to the donation, students in more than 1,000 Dallas County classrooms at 356 campuses in 20 cities will have wish lists fulfilled.

"Students will have access to new resources and tools to make learning fun and engaging. And our teachers will be able to unleash their creative powers to make learning fun for them too," said Dottie Smith, with Best in Class.

More Than $620,000 Donated to Dallas County Teachers

The wish lists were made on Donors Choose, a place where teachers can list items they'd love to have for their classroom. Those items can then be funded by donors.

The same holiday hero provided another $100,000 in challenge grants, asking others to step up and match the donation.