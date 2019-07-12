Annual World Tamale Eating Championship in Lewisville

It's almost time to register for the 15th annual World Tamale Eating Championship.

The contest takes place Saturday, September 28 during Lewisville Western Days on Saturday, September 28.

Darron Breeden set a world record at the event last year by downing 70 tamales in 10 minutes.

Registration opens Tuesday, July 16 online. Click here to register.

The tamale eating event is officially sanctioned by Major League Eating, which is the governing body of all stomach-centric sports, conducting more than 70 events annually including the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York.

Western Days 2019 will be held September 27 and 28 in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville.

Click here for more information.