In-Sync's Birthday Bash Features Fun for the Whole Family

You're invited to In-Sync Exotics annual birthday party where, in addition to visiting with the sanctuary's residents, guests can take part in a number of family-friendly events and even buy artwork created by the big cats.
Plans for the festivities include games, face painting, and, of course, cake and ice cream, but also a silent auction where guests can purchase paintings created by the cats.
Among the items up for auction are the first paintings of baby white tiger Kylo Ren.
Not to be left out, the cats will also receive birthday treats ... and dental work. This year, the cats will also be receiving dental work provided by the Peter Emily International Dental Foundation.
The dentists, veterinarians and technicians come from all over the United States and volunteer their time and supplies to provide dental care to animals in sanctuaries who would not have access to expensive dental care otherwise. The foundation, established in 2008, has participated in 74 missions and provided dental care to 411 exotic animals.
In-Sync Exotics is open to the public every Saturday and Sunday. This year the event will take place on Saturday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.