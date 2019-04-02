This is NBC 5 footage from April 2, 1987, when NBC 5 took a look back at the devastating tornadoes that hit Dallas in 1957. (Published 2 hours ago)

April 2 is the anniversary of two powerful tornadoes in North Texas. Both storms produced widespread damage and loss of life.

The first tornado occurred on April 2, 1957 and hit Dallas. The tornado formed in southern Dallas county and moved north. In its path were the communities of Oak Cliff, Kessler Park and West Dallas. The tornado was on the ground for 45 minutes and passed only a few miles to the west of downtown Dallas. It was estimated the storm had winds of nearly 175 mph. Numerous homes were wiped off of their foundations and railroad cars were overturned. 10 people died and at least 200 people were injured.

The Dallas tornado was unique in that it was one of the first tornadoes to be filmed from several angles. The subsequent information taken from those films helped early tornado researchers.

On April 2, 1982 a violent tornado hit Paris, Texas during the mid-afternoon. The tornado caused significant F3 damage, with pockets of F4 damage implying winds of 150 mph or higher. The tornado was one of several that moved through parts of far North Texas and southern Oklahoma. Ten people died with 170 injured in and around Paris.

Rick Mitchell Looks Back at Deadly 1982 North Texas Tornado

