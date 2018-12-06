The player above will display NBC 5 Today. Stay tuned for updates on this breaking news story.

Police are telling Anna residents to remain in their homes as a search is underway for a suspected shooter who police believe injured one person early Thursday morning, police said.

The victim called 911 after being shot in the abdomen and is currently in surgery as of 5 a.m., police said.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. in the street of a Avery Pointe subdivision near Chapel Hill Drive and Cedar Canyon Drive, police said.

The shooting did not appear to be random and police are investigating the circumstances of what led to the shooting, police said.

The scene is still active and the suspect remains at large. Residents are being told to stay inside their homes.

It’s unclear if the victim is a resident of Anna.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anna police.