Incoming Anna Police Chief Talks Vision for Booming City

Jeff Caponera, a 10-year veteran with the Anna Police Department, will officially be sworn in as police chief Tuesday.

The population of the Collin County city of Anna has grown 33 percent in the past four years. New growth can bring new challenges, especially when it comes to protecting and serving an expanding community.

Caponera said he hopes to expand his staff to keep up with growth.

“I have been involved with this community since 2004 and so I’m invested just like the residents are. I want the best for them and the officers in the department,” said Caponera.

Recently, the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration conducted an analysis of the staffing and needs for Anna’s Police Department. The report found the police department was down 17 officers from where it needed to be.

"Our current staff is 17, so we need to double our staff based on our needs and projected growth over the next five years,” said Caponera.

He has 23 years in law enforcement and a specialized skill set in grant writing. Since 2008 he has acquired more than $1 million in grant funds for the city of Anna.

“It has allowed us to purchase a lot of equipment and even personnel necessary to help us with our growth trend,” he said.

Caponera recently submitted a $139,000 grant for a new records management system.

“That’s truly what retains your personnel," Caponera explained. "They need to have the best equipment and technology. You want them to be progressive and move forward as well."

His leadership style is a mixture of integrity, teamwork, and service.

“I have a strong desire to serve," he said. "I always have. I’m excited! I’ve got a grand vision as to where the department is going and we’re definitely heading in the right direction.”

His friends and family will be in attendance when he is sworn in.

“The is a dream of mine. I just wish my dad was here to see this," said Caponera. "He was Chief as well. My mom is always reassuring me that my dad is looking down on me and he’s proud of me. I know he’s watching from above and he’s got the best seat in the house."

Caponera will be sworn in at Anna City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

