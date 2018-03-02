Officer Praised for Helping Missing Man Disoriented From Flu

An alert police officer in Anna is being praised for her actions during an unusual traffic stop. (Published Thursday, March 1, 2018)

The officer thought the driver was under the influence. Instead, she learned he was fighting the flu.

Officer Anjanette Osborne says she saw a man swerving badly near the Mantua Exit on U.S. Highway 75 last month.

She recognized right away the driver didn't show signs of impairment.

A medic was brought in and determined the driver was severely dehydrated and disoriented from the flu.

The man had actually been reported missing that day by his wife.

He'd disappeared on his way to work from Denton County to Plano and somehow ended up way out of the way in Anna.

"One of the first things that came out of my mouth in this job there have been very few times that I really felt like that God had me in a place for a particular reason, and I feel like he had appointed my steps that night and it was to find him and get him home safe," Osborne said.

The man was taken to a hospital.

Osborne was recognized for her actions at an Anna city council meeting.

She said she trains to spot the signs of a medical conditions, but pulling over someone because of the flu is a first.