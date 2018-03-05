An Anna Fire Department firefighter and paramedic has been awarded a special pin for assisting a woman who gave birth just before Christmas.



Nick Meyer was part of the Emergency Medical Service crew sent Dec. 23 to assist a pregnant woman in labor at 35 weeks.



The crew were headed to Medical Center of McKinney, but didn't make it before the mother's bundle of joy made her debut. With the help and assistance from Meyer and the Anna Fire Department crew, the mother received her Christmas miracle -- five weeks early.



Once at the hospital, nurses gave mom and her preemie a checkup and said all were doing well.

Anna Fire Chief Tim Gothard, who recently pinned Meyer at a City Council meeting, said the baby's birth was the first in-transit birth attributed to the Anna Fire Department.

The pin awarded to Meyer is of a stork holding a baby wrapped in a diaper.

