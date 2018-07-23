Animal Rescue Threatened by Wildfire

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

An animal rescue in Granbury is evacuating its animals as a wildfire burns one pasture away, officials say.

Second Chance Farm said it has already evacuated most of its dogs, and is in the process of loading livestock, like horses, goats and pigs, into trucks to be evacuated.

The blaze, which started in Tolar, is 25 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Second Chance Farm said officials have told them the fire was under control, but the wind has shifted directions multiple times. The farm said is not taking any chances.

The Forest Service said the fire is about one mile away from the nearest buildings, but no structure was under "imminent threat" as of 3 p.m.

Crews have been fighting the blaze for about an hour and a half and will likely continue all afternoon, officials said. Temperatures and wind could be a concern in getting the fire under control.

