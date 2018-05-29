The dog known as "Titan" was adopted from a Dallas County shelter and then found dead days later, according to the Dallas DogRRR Rescue Group's Facebook post. Now, police are investigating, Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

Police are investigating after a dog was adopted from a Dallas County shelter one day and found dead the next, in what appears to be an egregious act of animal cruelty.

The Garland Animal Shelter confirmed to NBC 5 that the Pitbull mix known as "Titan" was adopted last week after being surrendered to the shelter in March.

Over the weekend, the dog's body was discovered dumped along Dowdy Ferry Road in Dallas County.

“Titan” had been shot in the head, according to members of the Dallas DogRRR Rescue group.



The Dallas Police Department and the SPCA of Texas are investigating the dog’s death as an animal cruelty incident, but said there is no information about a suspect available at this time.

Police said, “this remains an active and open investigation.”