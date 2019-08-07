Ancient Marine Fossils Unearthed in Plano - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Ancient Marine Fossils Unearthed in Plano

A construction crew in Plano unearthed fossils this week

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    City of Plano

    Construction workers in Plano unearthed ancient marine fossils from a time when Plano was under the sea.

    Crews found the fossils while working on the future Plano Police substation at McDermott Road and Robinson Road.

    Steve Stoler, with the City of Plano, says crews only dug about seven feet into the ground before finding the fossils in a single 50 pound rock.

    “I don’t know how many people realize this: in ancient times, this was an ocean. When you dig into the limestone shelf it’s not uncommon to find sea creatures and sea shells,” Stoler said.

    Top News: Mourners Send Off Teen Killed at Garlic Festival

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Mourners Send Off Teen Killed at Gilroy Garlic Festival, and More
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    "At the time these rocks were deposited, about 85 million years ago, Plano was submerged under a large inland sea,” said Mike Polcyn, Director of the Earth Sciences Lab at SMU in Dallas.

    “The fossils you see are marine pteriomorphian bivalves, related to modern oysters. In some places you can even find fossil pearls associated with these bivalves,” explained Polcyn.

    Earlier this year, a Wylie family a fossil that helped reveal new elements of an ancient sea creature’s limbs.

    “You fantasize and you think back to ancient history and what this area used to be like. I would like to own ocean-front property - that was my one chance and I lost it,” joked Stoler.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices