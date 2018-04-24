An Unusually Cool April

If you think it has been cool this April, you are right!

So far this month the average temperature has been 60 degrees. This is almost 5 degrees below normal. The coldest temperature reading this month was 34 degrees on April 7. Despite the cold, we have had some warm days. On April 13 the high was 88 degrees.

The month of May could be warmer. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for above normal temperatures for the first week. The rest of the month is looking warmer than normal as well.

The average high for May of 83.6 degrees with an average low of 64.5. May 2017 was warmer than normal.



Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.