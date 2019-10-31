An Epic Halloween House in Keller Turns Heads Every Year

A family in Keller spares no expense pulling out all the stops every year for Halloween. (Published 40 minutes ago)

A family in Keller spares no expense pulling out all the stops every year for Halloween. Their house is known as the Halloween House in their neighborhood. And you’ve got to see it.

The face of Gene Simmons graces the entry way of the home. A red carpet leads up to the front door.

Michele and Michael Scoma are the master creators of the Halloween house. They stared decorating inside at the beginning of September. The exterior doesn’t go up until the beginning of October.

A family in Keller spares no expense pulling out all the stops every year for Halloween.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

The Scomas say they get a lot of people driving by, just taking pictures leading up to Halloween night.

Michele Scoma, who created the idea of the impressive Halloween house, calls her husband, Mike, the "structural engineer," who makes all of her creative ideas sound. Her kids help with painting props and set up each year.

A family in Keller spares no expense pulling out all the stops every year for Halloween.

Photo credit: Julianne Wilson Photography

"Yeah, it's a passion. I'm a very creative person. If I'm not creating, I'm antsy. I love to make things, so Halloween really lets my imagination go crazy. I can do whatever I want. I feel like I can express myself with Halloween and do things," said Michele Scoma. "We start before the first holiday. We’ve already planned like a month ago what next year is going to be already. I do like hitting the stores after Halloween and get things half price. It takes a full year of planning to do what I’m going to do."

One of the questions the Scomas get every year, is do they do it this big for Christmas. That answer, is no. Halloween is the major holiday for the family.

More than 250 trick-or-treaters show up at their front door every year.