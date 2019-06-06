Amid Spike in Murders and Violent Crime, South Dallas Residents Hold Meeting

Dallas police cruisers at the scene of a deadly shooting in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Over 200 people filled the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in South Dallas Thursday for a community meeting to discuss the sharp rise in violent crime.

Among those that attended the meeting was Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, who asked those in attendance for help finding the people responsible for crimes.

"We recognize that our enforcement efforts alone cannot do it, we need your help, we need you to be a part of what we are doing," Chief Hall said.

Since May, murders in Dallas have risen sharply, with more than 40 in May alone.

Many in attendance vented their frustration, asking police and others at the meeting for help reaching out to young people predisposed to violence.

"This makes me relive the day all over again because I see that it is still happening," Yeneka Younger, whose son was murdered in 2017, said.

Younger held a painting of her son, who was mistaken for someone else when he was shot and killed.

"We have to take action now because we are not going to have a future because we are losing our kids," she said.

Chief Hall promised stepped up efforts in areas where crime has been the worst and vowed her officers will continue to do their best.