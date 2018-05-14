American Airlines Tightens Leash on Emotional Support Animals - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

American Airlines Tightens Leash on Emotional Support Animals

By Conor Shine - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    American Airlines Tightens Leash on Emotional Support Animals
    The Dallas Morning News

    Travelers flying with American Airlines will need to leave their emotional support tarantulas at home under a revised policy announced Monday that’s meant to rein in the surging number of support animals being brought onboard planes.

    The changes won’t affect the Fort Worth-based carrier’s existing policy around trained service animals that assist people with disabilities.

    Instead, they’ll target a broader group of animals that provide emotional or psychiatric support for travelers.

    Click here to read more about this story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.


    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices