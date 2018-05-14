Travelers flying with American Airlines will need to leave their emotional support tarantulas at home under a revised policy announced Monday that’s meant to rein in the surging number of support animals being brought onboard planes.



The changes won’t affect the Fort Worth-based carrier’s existing policy around trained service animals that assist people with disabilities.



Instead, they’ll target a broader group of animals that provide emotional or psychiatric support for travelers.

