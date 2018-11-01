In this June 16, 2018 file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas.

A woman who said she was sexually assaulted by another passenger onboard an overnight American Airlines flight last year has sued the carrier in federal court.

The complaint, filed Wednesday by Colorado resident Aubrey Lane, alleges American failed in its duty to protect her and other passengers by allowing a visibly drunk man to board a June 16, 2017 redeye flight from Phoenix to New York, and continuing to serve him as many as six alcoholic drinks.

The man, whose identity hasn't been publicly disclosed, was seated next to Lane and harassed her throughout the flight, according to Lane and another passenger seated nearby. At some point during the flight, the man followed Lane to the plane's bathroom where he sexually assaulted her, the lawsuit said.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

