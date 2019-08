Passengers deplane an American Airlines aircraft in Amarillo. The flight was from DFW International Airport and headed to Seattle. It was diverted due to a mechanical issue Friday morning, airline officials said.

An American Airlines flight from DFW International Airport to Seattle was diverted to Amarillo due to a mechanical issue Friday morning, airline officials said.

Flight 1627 landed safely at 9:18 a.m.

"A maintenance team is troubleshooting the issue. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this has caused," American Airlines said in a statement.

No other information was available.

An American Airlines flight from DFW International Airport to Seattle was diverted to Amarillo due to a mechanical issue Aug. 2, 2019, airline officials said.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News