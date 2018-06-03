American Airlines Flight Forced to Land Due to Turbulence

An American Airlines flight was diverted to El Paso Sunday night due to strong turbulence, officials say.

American Airlines flight 1897 departed from San Antonio International Airport at 6:57 p.m. Saturday en route to Phoenix, but landed in El Paso after the aircraft sustained damage due to weather about two hours into the flight, according to the airlines.

The aircraft, an Airbus A319, landed at 8:03 p.m. MST with 130 passengers and five crew members, the airlines said. No injures have been reported.

Read the full statement from American Airlines:

"American Airlines flight 1897, from San Antonio to Phoenix, diverted to El Paso due to damage sustained by weather in flight. The aircraft, an Airbus A319 with 130 passengers and a crew of five, landed safely at 8:03 p.m. MT. The aircraft is currently being evaluated by our maintenance team. We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused."